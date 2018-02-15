Game of Thrones Creators to Write New Star Wars Films

The Walt Disney Company announced that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are joining Lucasfilm to write and produce a new series of Star Wars films.

Benioff and Weiss are creators of the smash-hit, Emmy Award-winning television series Game of Thrones on HBO.

These new films will be separate from both the episodic Skywalker saga and the recently announced trilogy being developed by Rian Johnson, writer-director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Lucasfilm is a subsidiary of the Disney Company.

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

No release dates have been set for the new films, and there have (thankfully) been no sightings of White Walkers around Lucasfilm.