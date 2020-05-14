Gainsight Announces First Complete Customer Success Ecosystem, Gainsight Sightline

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gainsight, the Customer Success company, today announced the first complete customer success ecosystem—Gainsight Sightline, the only community-enhanced customer success technology exchange in the market. The new ecosystem supercharges the path to value across customer success technologies via Sightline Vault, a one-stop-shop for Gainsight best practices, templates, playbooks, and more, fueled by contributions from Gainsight’s customer community, and Sightline Integrations, a robust and growing collection of high-impact integrations and technology configurations, created in collaboration with over 50 partners.

Delivering value to customers is more important than ever in the current economic environment. Today, the risk of customer churn is heightened, and organizations are forced to deliver results with fewer resources. Gainsight Sightline is well-timed to give customer success teams a win by decreasing the time to value from their technologies. Customers using Sightline partners will be able to make data, tasks, or workflows across the customer success tech stack easier to connect—simplifying the team's day-to-day and facilitating more relevant engagement, faster.

Sightline Vault taps into Gainsight’s customer community—the world’s largest group of customer success professionals. Customers will benefit from an open-source library of solutions that invites innovative peers, including 34% of Cloud 100 companies, 36% of the PWC Top 100 Software Companies, and 42% of public SaaS companies, to share what they have built to solve business challenges.

Sightline Integrations takes this offering one step further, making the ecosystem of partner connectors and configurations easy for Gainsight customers to explore and deploy. Delivering value to customers is a cross-functional responsibility, which is why Sightline encompasses solutions across sales, support, product management, and customer success.

Gainsight partners with companies from a vast technology landscape across customer adoption, onboarding, advocacy, analytics, community, CRM, customer data, education, feedback, support, and outcome management. Sightline integrations include Zendesk, UserVoice, Front, FullStory, Insided, Ecosystems, Datagrail, FinancialForce, Productboard, Skilljar, Thought Industries, G2, Intellum, TaskRay, Workato and many more.

“We are very excited to partner with Gainsight to deliver an integrated Sightline solution. The integration between Gainsight and FullStory will help our customers combine the qualitative and quantitative data needed to empower cross-functional teams with the context needed to better support users, provide delightful experiences, and build stickier products.” - Chris Samila, VP of Partnerships, FullStory

"We are proud to help Gainsight launch the Sightline ecosystem by announcing an integration that allows Gainsight clients to track customer experiences that occur on the Intellum Platform," said Chip Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer of Intellum. "User actions captured during live virtual events, customer education initiatives, certifications, and user community interactions on Intellum can now trigger new engagements and drive even more insightful decisions through Gainsight."

About Gainsight: Gainsight’s innovative technology helps companies prevent churn by identifying at-risk customers, creating systematic processes to mitigate concerns, and efficiently ramping up engagement efforts. The company’s Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, and customer data, that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Learn how leading companies like Okta, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.

