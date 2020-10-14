Gadget Guard Offers Unbreakable Strength and Unrivaled Protection for iPhone 12 Models

Black Ice Flex’s unbreakable iPhone 12 screen protectors are now infused with EPA-registered antimicrobial product protection

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Apple--The world is finally getting a look at the next generation of iPhones and customers can now order Gadget Guard screen protectors in time to protect their new devices. For a limited time, those who buy the Black Ice screen protectors will get 50% off all other accessories.

Gadget Guard’s improved Black Ice Flex screen protectors are available for all new models Apple announced yesterday – iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Black Ice Flex for iPhone 12 is infused with an EPA registered additive that extends the life of the screen protector by inhibiting microbe growth that could cause staining or surface deterioration.

The protectors may also be purchased with up to $250 in device screen insurance. A Privacy Edition is also available to protect your sensitive on-screen data. The Privacy Edition allows users to keep others from viewing their screens.

“Once again Gadget Guard is leading in innovation to offer antimicrobial protection and the latest privacy protection for the new iPhones,” said Dr. Ryan McCaughey, the company’s CTO. “With Black Ice Flex, we continue to offer unbreakable screen protection, now with longer lasting clarity and performance.”

The unbreakable screen protector has five integrated layers of protection to provide superior impact resistance and a glass-like feel. In addition to being shatter and chip-proof, Flex is also scratch and smudge resistant.

The new screen protectors can be ordered here and customers can use the code Protect50 at checkout to get 50% off any other accessories. The screen protectors can be also ordered at Amazon or at participating retail outlets.

Gadget Guard also offers the new Flex Privacy screen protectors (without the antimicrobial additive) for the iPhone SE (2020),11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS, XS Max and X.

On Sept. 16, Gadget Guard announced that Black Ice screen protectors are available for the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE and the new iPad Air and 8th Generation iPad. Black Ice Glass screen protectors are available for other iPads here and Black Ice Flex+ screen protectors for Apple watches can be ordered here.

About Penumbra Brands

Penumbra Brands offers and supports products that improve the performance, aesthetic and lifespan of mobile devices. The company is the innovation leader in this industry sector, delivering products that protect and enhance customers’ devices. Penumbra Brands is progressively raising the bar for the safe and healthy use of mobile devices by continually developing new technology, materials and products.

