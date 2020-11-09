Gaana Partners with Triton Digital’s Omny Studio to Fuel the Growth of the Podcast Industry in India

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, today announced a partnership between its podcast platform, Omny Studio, and Gaana, India’s largest music streaming app.

Through this partnership, Gaana users will be able to listen to more than 28,000 podcast shows from Omny’s global library. Additionally, Gaana will have access to Omny’s feature-rich podcast management technology, empowering Gaana’s publishing partners with tools they need to create and distribute engaging content and expand their reach.

“With over half a billion Indians accessing the internet on smartphones, there is incredible potential for podcasts with premium relatable content,” said Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana. “We are thrilled to partner with Triton Digital to bring Omny’s library of diverse and engaging content to our 185 million+ monthly active users, which will inspire current and future creators across the country to create and share podcast content of their own.”

“We are pleased to partner with Gaana to bring a variety of entertaining and informative podcasts from creators around the world to this burgeoning market,” said Sharon Taylor, Managing Director at Triton Digital. “We pride ourselves on making intuitive, efficient technology that makes creating, sharing, and promoting podcast content easy. We look forward to working with Gaana to further access to engaging content and intuitive tools that will help to further the growth of the podcast industry in India.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Omny Studio

Omny Studio is Triton Digital’s enterprise podcast management platform, delivering the industry’s leading content creation, hosting, editing, distribution, promotion, monetization, and analytics tools to publishers. With more than 28,000 podcasts hosted on the platform, publishers across the globe rely on Omny Studio to host and share their podcast content across a wide range of devices and platforms, including mobile phones, smart speakers, and social networks. For more information, visit https://omnystudio.com/learn.

About Gaana

Gaana is India’s leading music, podcasts and short videos platform with more than 185 million monthly active users. It has an extensive music library with more than 45 million songs across various languages, podcasts in multiple genres and languages and the most recently launched short video creation and consumption platform Gaana Hotshots.

