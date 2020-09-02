G3 Life Sciences Names Localization Industry Veteran Amanda Ryan Division President

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G3 Translate, a specialized provider of language solutions and communications services, today announced that it has named Amanda Ryan as President for its G3 Life Sciences division. Ryan will oversee all aspects of production and operations for the company’s work on behalf of organizations researching and developing drugs, treatments, and therapies to improve lives around the world.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Ryan brings more than a decade of expertise in leadership, consulting, production, client services, and workflow development and optimization. Most recently, she held the position of Vice President of Production and Process Development at TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for life sciences organizations. Her industry experience has been built through work with clients like IQVIA, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Pfizer, and in her time spent based in New York and London in addition to Atlanta.

Ryan is experienced in process development and has led efforts to deploy linguistic workflows aimed at maximizing quality. She is an accredited executive coach and has a passion for developing the next generation of leaders in the localization industry.

“I am thrilled to join G3 Life Sciences and for the opportunity to bring my expertise to an organization that is focused on delivering services that benefit patients and improve healthcare,” said Ryan. “Language plays a crucial role in delivering care, support, and life-saving treatment, and it’s a true honor to be part of a team that has the power to help change the world.”

Nancy Hernon, CEO and Co-Founder of G3 Translate, said, “We’re ecstatic to have Amanda join our team. As a WBENC-certified organization, we’re overjoyed to welcome such a strong and proven female leader to our family. The improvements and innovations she will bring to us will benefit our clients and help them more efficiently deliver treatments to patients everywhere.”

About G3 Life Sciences

G3 Life Sciences is a global team of compassionate experts working together to provide specialized language services and advanced technologies to organizations that develop life-changing and life-saving therapies.

As a WBENC-certified women-owned business, G3 believes that diversity is an essential element in producing and delivering work that allows our clients to better connect with and provide treatments to patients around the world. www.g3lifesciences.com

