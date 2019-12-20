Fuze Partners with Snap Recordings to Personalize Contact Centers

Partnership provides Fuze-powered contact centers with professional automated voice recordings that simplify and enhance the customer experience

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced a partnership with Snap Recordings, a leader in professional voice recordings for business phone systems. The partnership empowers Fuze cloud contact centers with automated voice recordings for a more personalized and streamlined customer experience, ultimately creating the human connection that is critical to customer loyalty and satisfaction.

“As more processes within the contact center fall under the automation umbrella, businesses walk a fine line between simplifying the customer experience and delivering a human connection that is imperative to sustaining customer relationships,” said Jed Brown, SVP of Product at Fuze. “Combining Fuze cloud communications with customized recordings from Snap blurs the lines between automation and customer experience, ensuring more efficient and impactful contact center interactions.”

In an effort to operate more efficiently and optimize business communications, organizations are increasingly turning to automation. According to a report from Gartner, workplace automation is anticipated to deliver $2.9 trillion of business value and 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity globally. Today, automation is used to deliver smarter interactions and create template responses for call center agents to approve and distribute, saving them time and freeing them up to complete other important tasks.

“When implementing telephony automation that will interact and transact with callers, personalization is the key to success,” said Saul Ives, VP of Business Development at Snap Recordings. “Clear, consistent, brand-driven recordings are a requirement, not a luxury when you’re in the enterprise space. We’ve seen customers go from a 22% caller abandon rate to a 6% caller abandoned rate, simply by implementing professional recordings into their Interactive Voice Response ( IVR) Systems.”

Learn more about becoming a Fuze partner here.

About Snap Recordings

Snap Recordings provides professional voice recordings that enhance the features and benefits of business phone systems. Partnering with the world’s top business phone system providers, Snap Recordings offers an intuitive online ordering platform, more than 100 industry leading voice talents, and over 1000 pre-licensed music tracks.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading cloud voice for the enterprise. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.

Shayna Chapel

InkHouse for Fuze

fuze@inkhouse.com