Fuze Named A Winner in the 2020 SaaS Awards

Recognized for “Best Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing,” Fuze empowers global enterprises with a secure and friendly user experience

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced that the company is a 2020 SaaS Awards winner in the “Best Communication, Collaboration, or Conferencing” category.

“With more teams distributed today than ever before, maintaining workflows and productivity is critical to every organization. Fuze’s suite of collaboration tools and fully-integrated unified communications platform provide users with increased flexibility and efficiency, ” said Jed Brown, SVP of product at Fuze. “This award further demonstrates our commitment to provide reliable, enterprise-grade communications tools that enable workers to do their best work regardless of location.”

The SaaS Awards celebrate excellence in software and accept entries from around the world, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK, and EMEA.

Fuze was recognized in this award for its enterprise communications platform, which fuels workforce productivity with capabilities that strike the balance between IT control and end-user flexibility, and the extensibility of its ecosystem. With its Integrations Ecosystem, Fuze becomes one central information hub, powering organizations to create workflows with other enterprise applications, such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and G Suite. Built with enterprise security, stability, and scalability, Fuze’s Integrations Ecosystem contains APIs and resources for developers to accelerate custom integrations to maximize and tailor solutions.

“Once again, the SaaS Awards shortlist showcased an astounding weight of promising and proven technologies powering some very smart ideas,” said James Williams, head of operations for the SaaS Awards. “The final winners all represent something especially creative, intelligent, or simply successful, which often offer completely transformative solutions to modern business needs.”

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.

