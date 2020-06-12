 Futbol Sites Joins Forces With Top Industry Executives to Continue Scaling Up

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SportsBetting--Futbol Sites Network Group (FSN) has announced today that it's joining forces with Jordan Gnat, Robin Chhabra and Andy Clerkson, who together have acquired a significant interest in the Group, as well as appointing Mr. Gnat as Vice-Chairman.

The 3 executives, who bring over 60 years of combined experience in the industry, will be deeply committed to FSN’s expansion and reach, not just in its current markets in the USA and LATAM, but also assist in opening and leaving a footprint in new markets around the world. With offices and operations in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and the United States, Futbol Sites bridges the gap between brands and fans, using data, technology and a deep knowledge of the sports industry.

FSN is a top digital sports media group with focus in Latin America and the USA, which owns and operates 10+ sports websites, reaching 60 million unique users monthly, and more than 300 million users to its social media channels. Founded in 2008 by Argentinian entrepreneurs Federico Grinberg and Nahuel Pan, FSN helps global brands and Football Federations to manage their digital assets designing and executing powerful fan-oriented strategies.

Jordan Gnat is a Senior Business Executive with over 25 years of leadership experience and over 17 years in the global gaming and media industries. Most recently Gnat was the Group Senior Vice President of The Stars Group, the parent company of PokerStars, FOX Bet, PokerStars Casino, SkyBetting and Gaming and Oddschecker Group Media.

Robin Chhabra is an experienced executive in the online gambling industry and currently serves as the CEO of FOX Bet, a landmark partnership between Flutter Entertainment and FOX Sports in the USA. He was previously on the Executive Committees of The Stars Group, William Hill and Inspired Gaming Group where he focused on strategy, business development and M&A and expanded the global footprint of each of these companies.

Andy Clerkson has spent three decades building brands for media, sports betting and gaming companies in the USA, UK and Europe. In 2019, he helped The Stars Group and FOX Sports set up FOX Bet. In 2007 Clerkson founded influential digital marketing agency Grand Parade, which specialized in sports betting and was acquired by William Hill in 2016. Previously Andy had a media career in both London and New York culminating in running Maxim USA, which under his stewardship became the world’s most successful men’s lifestyle magazine.

“This is a company that has been profitable and growing non-stop from day one. With passion, focus and perseverance we expanded operations all across LATAM and the USA. Now, we are ready to take the company to the next level by joining forces with Jordan, Robin and Andy,” said Grinberg, CEO of FSN. He also added that, “Having these 3 super stars as investors, and Jordan on our Board will help FSN expand its network as well as its global reach.”

Mr. Gnat said, “Businesses are made up of people and the team at FSN are second to none. I am honoured that they have chosen me, Robin and Andy to be part of their winning team. We look forward to bringing our over 60 years of combined sports, media and gaming knowledge and experience to the company. The platform that has been built is rock solid and we look forward to working with the team to continue the strong growth in Latam, the USA and beyond.”

The terms of the acquisition were undisclosed.

