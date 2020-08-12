Full Circle Fiber Invests in Noble Resources

Full Circle Fiber Investment Supports the Continued Success and Performance of Noble Resources

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noble Resources Corporation (“Noble” or the “Company”), a leading provider of critical communications and utility infrastructure services, announced that it has been acquired by Full Circle Fiber Partners (“Full Circle”), an affiliate of Mill Point Capital. Noble will continue to operate independently under its new name, Noble Broadband LLC.

Under Full Circle, Noble will continue to expand its leadership in communications and utility infrastructure services, specializing in aerial and underground construction, fiber optic splicing and coax splicing in connection with the deployment, expansion, upgrade and repair of new and existing critical communications and utility networks. Since the Company’s founding in 2002, Noble has been a top performing service provider in the communications and utility industries. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and primarily operates in Florida, Texas, and the broader Southeastern U.S.

Mill Point is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control investments in North America. Mill Point employs an Executive Partner model and has extensive experience investing in transactions in the communications and business services sectors. The board of Full Circle includes communications industry veterans such as Wayne H. Davis. Full Circle made its first investment in the communications infrastructure services space in April 2020, with the acquisition of Knight Broadband.

With a talented management team, including founder and President Mike Wallace, Noble will continue to build upon its strong track record of growth and reliable customer service. The combination of Noble Broadband and Knight Broadband under the Full Circle umbrella immediately expands the platform’s geographical reach, service offering and ability to serve current and new customers throughout Florida, Texas, and the broader Southeastern U.S.

Mike Wallace, President of Noble Resources, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Full Circle and are excited about their commitment to building our platform and supporting our customers. I am very proud of the foundation that our team has built and look forward to this next chapter in Noble’s expansion.”

“Under the leadership of Mike Wallace, Noble has grown into a true market leader in critical communications and utility infrastructure services. We look forward to partnering with the entire Noble team to continue the Company’s track record of growth and providing quality service to its customers,” said Michael Duran, Founder and Managing Partner of Mill Point.

About Noble

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Noble is a leading outside plant construction company that installs aerial and underground utilities to coax, copper and fiber optic cables. Founded in 2002, Noble Resources has been serving the largest carriers in the cable, utility, and telecommunications industries. For more information, please visit www.noblerc.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital is a private equity firm targeting control investments in lower-middle market businesses, with a focus on industrial and business services companies in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek to enhance the value of portfolio companies by executing transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

