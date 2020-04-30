From Zero Waste to Zero Spread: Zabble Deploys Suite of Free Tools and Resources to Stop COVID-19 Spread from Hospitals and Essential Businesses

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zabble’s mission has always been to create a new digital paradigm to improve human life through better waste management. Now, the startup is dedicating its expertise and offering free tools to combat the spread of COVID-19 in multiple ways:

Retooling the Zabble Zero app to help medical organizations and essential businesses prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities.

Offering custom sign-generating software and downloadable information for managers to display crucial information in the workplace.

Zabble is tackling one opaque, yet possibly significant vector for viral spread: discarded personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning items from medical facilities and essential services like grocery stores, food distributors and online retailers.

“PPE disposal is already a significant part of the hospital waste stream, with one study finding that PPE accounted for 43% of all solid waste from hospitals,” said Nik Balachandran, Zabble’s CEO. “With hospitals and essential businesses facing significant stress on their service capacity, PPE may be incorrectly disposed of. Hospital staff are working long hours to save lives, while workers at essential businesses put in extra shifts to keep shelves stocked and ship out goods. If infected PPE ends up in the wrong bin, COVID-19 could unknowingly spread to workers who sort solid waste by hand.”

In response, Zabble has retooled its digital platform to help essential facilities:

Tag PPE deposited in the wrong bin by specific location.

Send instant alerts for PPE in the wrong bin to a supervisor.

View real-time, aggregated data showing where problems occur, and which items are being incorrectly disposed of.

Zabble is also offering sign-generating software and ready to print posters with guidelines for safely disposing of waste during the pandemic.

Flattening the curve of viral spread means not only social distancing, but also closing off each path that COVID-19 can spread through, including the waste stream from hospitals and essential businesses.

Organizations can access Zabble’s COVID-19 resources at: https://www.zabbleinc.com/covid19-free-waste-monitoring-tools

