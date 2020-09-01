FRISS launches Insurance Is A Beautiful Thing campaign

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FRISS, the leading provider of AI-powered fraud and risk solutions for P&C insurance companies, known for its creative approach toward the insurance industry, launched an international campaign to regain a feeling of pride in the insurance industry. “Because insurance is anything but boring,” says FRISS.

Jeroen Morrenhof, CEO and Co-founder of FRISS: “We often recognize that people take insurance for granted. We want to remind everyone how important our industry is. The most incredible things in life can only be achieved thanks to insurance. Therefore we believe insurance really is a beautiful thing. And the world should know that, too.”

With its AI-powered fraud detection and risk assessment software, FRISS helps insurers provide a faster and more seamless experience for their customers. Morrenhof concludes: “I hope Insurance is a beautiful thing helps people grasp the beauty of our industry, and makes them realize how times continuously evolve, trends develop and customer expectations change. Carriers should change with them. It's time to find new ways of doing business. This is our wake-up call for insurers: Now is the time for digital transformation.”

According to research from the Insurance Information Institute, barely half of those surveyed have a positive perception of the insurance industry.

Yoram Elzas, Head of Creative at FRISS, says: “The lack of appreciation for the insurance industry is exactly why we are launching this campaign. We are putting the emotion back into insurance. Think of what brings you joy, personally. Without the right coverage, no one would be able to travel around the world, drive a car or buy their own house. And companies would never be able to hire staff, innovate or expand. Insurance allows us to take risks. Everyone in our industry should be proud of that.”

Insurance is a beautiful thing launched today. Feel the emotion and share the story: https://youtu.be/EqwKT11uEgo.

About FRISS

FRISS is a fast-growing insurtech with 100% focus on automated fraud detection and risk assessment for P&C insurance companies worldwide. Their AI-powered software solutions for underwriting, claims and special investigation units help 175+ insurers grow their business sustainably. Insurers go live within 4 months, realize up to 10 times ROI and see an 80% increase in straight-through processing of policy applications and claims. FRISS solutions help lower loss ratios, enable profitable portfolio growth and improve the overall customer experience. For more information, visit www.friss.com.

FRISS PR & Communications

Ruud van Gerwen

Head of Global Marketing

ruud.van.gerwen@friss.com

+31 30 767 0352