Free Remote Monitoring Solution Now Available for All Clinical Research Sites

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced new remote monitoring capabilities in Veeva SiteVault Free for source document review and verification in clinical trials. Veeva SiteVault Free gives research sites a free eRegulatory application to efficiently manage study documentation and now with remote monitoring, allows study monitors to access, review, and collaborate on content online. Sites can centralize monitoring and communication with sponsors and CROs using a free system that is compliant with 21 CFR Part 11 and HIPAA requirements.

“Remote monitoring supports the immediate need for sites and study monitors to continue working together while onsite visits have largely stopped,” said Bree Burks, RN, MSN, vice president of site strategy at Veeva and a former clinical research director. “Veeva SiteVault Free gives sites access to remote monitoring capabilities, at no cost, so they can keep running studies and treating patients.”

SiteVault Free allows sites, sponsors, and CROs to remotely manage and track the workflow and downstream processes for source document review and verification. Sites and study monitors can easily view, comment, and respond to questions in a single, centralized system. Reporting, dashboards, and automatic notifications enable stakeholders to organize their tasks, get complete visibility into documents, and prioritize activities for immediate action.

Remote monitoring is available today in Veeva SiteVault Free. See a demo and learn more at sites.veeva.com/RemoteMonitoring.

What Sites are Saying About Remote Monitoring in Veeva SiteVault Free

“I’m excited by what Veeva is doing to help the industry,” said Trisha Locke, chief executive officer at Keystone Research. “As a high-volume ophthalmology site, we needed a solution that allows sponsors to access our study data. Veeva SiteVault Free gives us a free, compliant solution to manage regulatory documents and provide remote access to source information.”

“COVID-19 has impacted our ability to see patients and monitors onsite,” said William Chrvala, CCRC, managing director of Mid Hudson Medical Research, PLLC. “Veeva SiteVault Free helps us quickly respond to changing business practices and focus on what matters most – our study participants.”

“The ability to monitor studies remotely improves data quality and real-time responsiveness,” said Amanda Wright, vice president of partnership development at Javara. “Solutions like Veeva SiteVault Free can help sites improve engagement with sponsors and CROs.”

About Veeva SiteVault

Veeva SiteVault reduces the administrative burden of managing regulatory documents and processes for all trials with capabilities such as remote monitoring, electronic signatures, certified copy workflows, and reporting. Available in two editions, SiteVault Free comes with full training and support, and SiteVault Enterprise provides customized reports, tailored workflows, and open APIs for integrations. For more information about Veeva SiteVault or to sign-up for SiteVault Free, visit sites.veeva.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 850 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

