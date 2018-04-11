Francisco Partners Buying Verifone for $3.4 Billion

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO — Private equity firm Francisco Partners is buying Verifone Systems, a leader in payment and commerce solutions, for $23.04 per share in cash or $3.4 billion. The deal is being made by an investor group led by Francisco Partners and including pension fund British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI”).

Under the terms of the agreement, Verifone stockholders will receive $23.04 in cash for each share of Verifone common stock held, representing a premium of approximately 54% to the Company’s closing share price of $15.00 on April 9, 2018.

Shares in Verifone closed Tuesday at $22.78, up $7.78 or 51.8%.

Paul Galant, Chief Executive Officer of Verifone, said, “We are pleased to reach this agreement with Francisco Partners. This transaction delivers significant cash value to our stockholders and provides compelling benefits for our clients. We believe this transaction reflects the progress we have made executing our transformation from a terminal sales company to a payments and commerce solutions provider. With Francisco Partners’ resources, expertise and track-record growing global technology businesses, we are confident that we will be better positioned to serve the needs of our clients around the globe.”

“Verifone continues to build compelling and impressive products and technology and has attractive long-term growth prospects,” said Peter Christodoulo, Partner at Francisco Partners. “We are excited to become investors and stewards of this important platform in the global payments and commerce ecosystem.”

“Verifone’s transformation from a hardware provider to a best-in-class payments and commerce solutions provider is just beginning,” added Jason Brein, Partner at Francisco Partners. “We look forward to supporting the company as it continues its evolution.”

“This investment builds on the strength of our financial technology, systems and software franchises,” said Dipanjan “DJ” Deb, co-founder & CEO of Francisco Partners. “Verifone will receive the highest focus of Francisco Partners as we support its continued growth and transformation in an increasingly software-centric world.”