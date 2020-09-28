Fourth Bioelectronic Medicine Summit Showcases Broad Innovation

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Some of the most influential international experts, researchers, and scientific minds participated in the Fourth Bioelectronic Medicine Summit: Technology Targeting Molecular Mechanisms, hosted by The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research – the global scientific home of bioelectronic medicine – on September 23 and 24.

Bioelectronic medicine combines molecular medicine, neuroscience, and biomedical engineering to develop innovative therapies to treat a variety of diseases and conditions through targeted stimulation of nerves, including paralysis, arthritis, pulmonary hypertension, and inflammatory bowel disease. Due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), this year’s summit was held virtually and drew nearly 200 attendees, including esteemed academic leaders, members of the media, and industry professionals.

“Even though our recent focus has been on discovering a COVID-19 treatment, we continue to research, invest and lead in bioelectronic medicine,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes. “It was an honor to bring together some of the most influential experts to explore, define, and propel this exciting field of science even further.”

Key highlights from the symposium include:

Gene Civillico, PhD, National Institutes of Health, discussed SPARC and the need to openly share data amongst the science community to promote innovation;

Chris Puleo, PhD, General Electric, described a non-invasive method of using ultrasound to modify neuromodulation;

David Chernoff, MD, SetPoint Medical, explained how research is going from the bench to the bedside in cutting-edge clinical trials to treat autoimmune diseases;

Kip Ludwig, PhD, University of Wisconsin, reviewed the steps needed to translate bioelectronic medicine to be used more effectively in humans;

Lawrence Steinman, MD, Stanford Medicine, delivered the keynote address discussing amyloid proteins and the neuroimmune regulatory pathway.

“It is exciting to hear, and see first-hand from the people leading progress in bioelectronic medicine,” said Valentin Pavlov, PhD, professor in the Feinstein Institutes’ Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine and co-chair of the summit. “It is important that collectively, researchers from around the globe continue to share their knowledge and help evolve this flourishing and promising field of science.”

Breakthroughs in engineering such as miniature electrodes, flexible sensors, methods of controlling and observing vagus nerve stimulation were among the presentation topics. In addition to video presentations, exhibitions, Q&A sessions, and networking opportunities, more than 23 research poster abstracts were displayed – giving attendees a glimpse into what’s on the horizon for bioelectronic medicine.

“We are at the forefront of a medical and technological revolution,” said Sangeeta Chavan, PhD, professor in the Feinstein Institutes’ Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine and co-chair of the summit. “These lectures, presentations and open-dialogue conversations strengthen our view that bioelectronic medicine will treat the world’s most complex disorders, potentially even better than pharmacologics.”

