Fortive to Present at the Vertical Research Partners 11th Annual Global Industrials Conference

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lico and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Vertical Research Partners 11th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.


ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.


Contacts

Griffin Whitney
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortive Corporation
6920 Seaway Boulevard
Everett, WA 98203
Telephone: (425) 446-5000

 

