Fortive Announces Appointment of Sharmistha Dubey to the Board

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Sharmistha Dubey as a director of Fortive.

Alan Spoon, Chairman of the Board of Fortive, said, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Shar to our Board. With her extensive experience and leadership in technology, operations, product development, competitive strategy and marketing, Shar will provide valuable insight and perspective as we continue to drive innovation and evolve our portfolio."

Ms. Dubey currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Match Group, Inc., overseeing growth for the portfolio of brands including Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. Prior to Ms. Dubey’s current role, she has served in various senior leadership positions at Match Group, Inc. since 2006, including as Match Group's President, Chief Operating Officer of Tinder, President of Match Group Americas, Chief Product Officer of Match, and Chief Product Officer and EVP of The Princeton Review. Ms. Dubey holds an undergraduate degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in Engineering from Ohio State University

James A. Lico, CEO and President of Fortive, said, “Shar’s experience across the spectrum of technology leadership will be invaluable, including her proven ability to scale new technologies that significantly expand markets and deliver long term customer satisfaction. I look forward to her insights and experiences, as we continue our sustained focus on powering our customers’ mission-critical workflows and advancing our software and data analytics strategy.”

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

