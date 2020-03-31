Formulus Black Expands Technical Sales with Addition of Field CTO

Senior Solutions Architect to Fortune 100 clients joins In-Memory Storage and Virtualization innovator to drive Storage Class Memory adoption in the Enterprise

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In-Memory Storage and Virtualization innovator Formulus Black today announced the hiring of seasoned senior technology executive Brett Miller as its Field CTO, tasked with helping to further advance the company’s next-generation persistent in-memory computing solutions. He reports directly to Formulus Black’s Chief Operation Officer Jing Xie.

Miller has extensive experience spearheading implementation and support of mission-critical programs that support Fortune 100 clients. He comes to Formulus Black after serving as the Senior Solutions Architect at MemVerge, a provider of Intel Optane-focused solutions. Prior to MemVerge, Miller was the Field CTO and Solutions Architect at Violin Systems, the industry pioneer in All-Flash Arrays. Other senior technical executive experience includes Divisional CIO at UBS Investment Bank and Operations Manager at SKADDEN, ARPS. Miller serves as a strategy advisor for me:now and was an advisory board member for Aicumen Technologies Inc. for the past 5 years. He is a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

“This is the right opportunity at the right time for the right company,” said Miller. “Formulus Black is perfectly positioned to change the storage game and I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s success. In my experience, customers are looking for any performance gain they can get and FORSA™ is a solution that addresses this need by providing in-memory performance of any workload while reducing cost and complexity. I’m excited about joining this great team.”

Award-winning FORSA software utilizes server memory and advanced data management capabilities to improve processing speed, increase effective memory capacity, and protect against data loss. With FORSA, large database and analytics workloads can persist and run in memory on commodity server hardware with no changes to the application.

“Brett has the acumen and background developing best-in-class technical solutions that help solve real-world problems and we are glad that he has decided to join Formulus Black,” said Xie. “We are eager to introduce his perspective and approach to furthering the goals we have set out in launching FORSA. Brett will be an instrumental contributor to the Formulus Black family, as we look to better optimize customers’ performance, data security and cost model.”

About Formulus Black

Formulus Black develops FORSA, a software technology that is unlocking the power of in-memory compute for all applications by enabling server memory to be easily and efficiently used as a high-performance storage media. FORSA can be used to power the most demanding application workloads and for developers seeking to minimize latency, maximize throughput, and scale without performance loss. For more information and to trial our software, please visit: https://www.formulusblack.com

