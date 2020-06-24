Former Sony President & CEO Jack Tretton Joins Rogue Games as Strategic Advisor

Appointment Signals Company’s Commitment to Cross-Platform Gaming and Expansion to Console and PC Platforms

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogue Games, Inc., a leading digital games publisher, today announced the appointment of Jack Tretton, former President and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment America, to the role of strategic advisor as Rogue Games continues to expand its games publishing business to next-generation consoles arriving later this year. Jack brings his experience at Sony, where he led the PlayStation business for two decades, to Rogue, where he will serve as a strategic advisor to the board of directors, which currently includes Matt Casamassina, Chris Carvalho, Dmitry Grishin, and Andre Bliznyuk.

“Every 5-7 years the console games industry is fueled by fresh innovation and new technology that will power the next generation of interactive game experiences,” said Jack Tretton. “Traditionally the console platforms have been dominated by large publishers like Activision or EA. However, Rogue has repeatedly proven to me how impactful a smaller and more nimble publisher can be as a leader on new platforms and games services.”

2020 is a defining year for console games with the previously announced arrival of new hardware platforms including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. As with each prior console transition in 2000, 2005, and 2013, new opportunities for publishers emerge to showcase the power of new technology and create the next generation of game experiences for players.

“We’ve had great success bringing innovative games to the mobile and PC markets in partnership with some of the best developers in the world,” said Matt Casamassina, Co-Founder and CEO of Rogue Games. “But we’ve always had our sights set on console too, and we’re excited about the announcements we’ll be making in this space in the months to come.”

Over the last few years, Rogue Games has been a leader and first mover on new game services including Apple Arcade™ and Google Play Pass™ with hit titles like Super Impossible Road, Sociable Soccer™, and Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler.

“On the one hand, moving into the next generation of consoles, the games will be expected to become richer, more complex, and more interactive than ever before,” said Chris Archer, Chief Strategy Officer at Rogue Games. “That alone isn’t enough. Players will be even more on the lookout for something new, fresh, and different--just the type of games we have in the pipeline. We’re really excited about our slate of titles built by passionate developers and can’t wait to launch these games on current and next-gen consoles later this year with the guidance and support of visionaries like Jack.”

About Rogue Games, Inc.

Rogue Games, founded by industry veterans with more than 150+ years of game publishing experience, is a new kind of game company powered by innovative technology and developer-first solutions. Rogue’s extensive portfolio of games, which spans mobile, console, and PC, features award-winning hit titles including Oz: Broken Kingdom™, Sociable Soccer™, Wild Life: Puzzle Story, Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler, Super Impossible Road and many more. Rogue is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in San Mateo and Seattle. For more information, visit www.rogueco.com.

Additional Resources:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roguegamesinc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rogueco

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rogueint

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rogue_Co

PR@rogueco.com

Bryan Buskas

323-457-4342