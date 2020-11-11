Former British Special Forces Soldier and World Record Holding Athlete Dean Stott Joins Impact Podcast for Special Veterans Day Episode

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A lineup of impactful thought leaders, including former British Special Forces Soldier, two-time World Record Breaking athlete, adventurer, philanthropist and author Dean Stott, has been announced for the current season of the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Stott is interviewed in a special Veterans Day episode first airing on November 11th, in which he shares some amazing stories about his inspirational work and accomplishments.

Throughout his esteemed military career, Stott conducted deployments to overseas hostile environments and has been involved in counter terrorism operations. He has travelled to some of the toughest places in the world. In 2011, after 16 honorable years of service, he established a distinguished career in the private security sector, renowned for his willingness to take on any job, no matter how dangerous. He tackled extortion, kidnapping, civil war, pirates, military coups and was single handedly responsible for the evacuation of the Canadian embassy in 2014, rescuing four diplomats and 18 military personnel. In 2018, Stott completed the 14,000 mile route from Argentina to Alaska, gaining two world records and raising funds for charity in the process. Stott passed through 14 countries on his expedition, crossing some of the most dangerous passages in the world.

“Having done many podcasts and interviews over the years, I can say that John Shegerian brings an additional energy to his interviews,” said Stott. “It’s very evident that John had taken the time to read my book and did his research, which was evident in the excellent questions delivered. It was an honor to be the first veteran on the show and I look forward to following the Impact podcast myself to hear from more of the show’s great guests.”

“We have nothing but tremendous respect for heroes like Dean Stott, so having him as our very special guest for our Veterans Day special episode was an incredible honor,” said Shegerian. “Not only is Dean an accomplished military hero, he also possesses an enormous heart, as evidenced by his incredible efforts on behalf of charitable organizations. I learned so much from speaking with him and am excited for our listeners to hear what he has to say. We are particularly proud of our Veterans Day episode thanks to the incredible examples of selflessness and courage that Dean has set in his life to date.”

Conversations on Impact explore current topics, advice, information and solutions straight from the greatest innovators, leaders, entrepreneurs and experts. Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they got their start and how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent Impact Podcast guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; author and music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; leading cybersecurity expert Kate Fazzini and many more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

