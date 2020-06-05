Forethought Expands Colorado Network with Deployment at H5 Data Centers

Internet, cloud and communications service provider extends network providing the Rocky Mountain region expanded access to high speed and cost-effective connectivity options.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITinfrastructure--H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the network expansion of Forethought, one of Colorado's leading locally owned service providers to its Denver data center campus. Forethought can now offer Internet, cloud and communications services to customers at 5350 S. Valentia Way.

H5 Data Centers owns a 300,000-square-foot data center campus in the Denver Tech Center, where it has invested nearly $30 million on upgrades and expansions over the past several years. With the addition of Forethought, H5 Data Centers adds a diverse offering for customers and supports Forethought's mission to bridge the digital divide in rural Colorado to ensure access to affordable, modern broadband for hundreds of rural communities.

"Our partnership with Forethought strengthens our carrier-neutral ecosystem in Denver," said Josh Simms, CEO of H5 Data Centers. "It is an excellent opportunity for our customers to diversify their network options, and we look forward to supporting the broader Colorado community."

Denver Data Center Highlights:

300,000-square-foot data center campus

Two (2) independent, concurrently maintainable Tier III data centers

Over fifteen (15) years of continuous uptime

24x7 on-site engineering and security teams

"FORETHOUGHT.net is excited to be a part of the growing H5 ecosystem, and is a key element of our plan to offer 100Gbps transport services between Denver and rural markets statewide," said Jawaid Bazyar, President of FORETHOUGHT.net. "H5 + FORETHOUGHT.net" will provide reach for H5 customers to destinations throughout the state."

About Forethought

Forethought was founded in 1995 to reduce the digital divide caused by slow Internet speeds and get the communities on the map for competitive high-speed internet, cloud, and phone services. Since 1995, FORETHOUGHT.net is one of Colorado's largest independent locally owned internet, cloud and communications service providers with offices in Denver, Grand Junction and Durango, offering a portfolio of enterprise-level cloud hosting, colocation, internet, voice, and data solutions. For more information, visit https://forethought.net/.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States, with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.

