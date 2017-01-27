Ford Hires Apple Marketing Executive

DEARBORN, MI – Ford Motor Company has hired Musa Tariq as vice president and chief brand officer, a former retail marketing executive for Apple.

Tariq, 34, is elected a Ford Motor Company officer and begins work Jan. 30.

Prior to joining Ford, Tariq was Apple’s Global Marketing and Communication director for Retail. In this role, he launched several initiatives that enhanced the retail experience in more than 490 Apple stores and for more than 65,000 Apple Retail employees around the world. Most recently, Tariq built an in-house creative team and new platform to engage and inspire Apple employees as it launched its new store design.

In his new role at Ford, Tariq will be responsible for further building and differentiating the company’s Ford brand. He will work with Marketing, Communications and company leaders across the world to define, build and communicate the Ford primary brand and what it stands for with all stakeholders.

“As we grow our business, we’re also expanding our focus on and investment in building and differentiating our iconic Ford brand, which is known, loved and trusted around the world,” said Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO. “Our opportunity is to connect with even more consumers and stakeholders – some who never have done business with Ford before – through compelling and culturally relevant marketing and communications. Musa has led transformational work at some of the world’s most admired brands, and he is a leader known for challenging convention. We’re excited for him to bring his expertise, knowledge and passion to Ford.”

Tariq will report jointly to Stephen Odell, Ford executive vice president, Global Marketing, Sales and Service, and to Ray Day, Ford group vice president, Communications.

Prior to Apple, Tariq was the senior director of Social Media and Community at Nike, as well as the global head of Digital Marketing and later the first-ever director of Social Media at Burberry.

Tariq started his career in marketing and advertising, serving in leadership roles at JWT and Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising.

Born in 1982, Tariq has a bachelor’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science in the United Kingdom. He is moving to Detroit with his fiancé, Liz.