Forbes Releases 2017 Midas List

Forbes has released its 16th annual Midas List, featuring the top 100 venture capitalists from around the world based on qualifying deals with at least a $200 million exit (IPOs or mergers & acquisitions) or rounds that value a company above $400 million in the last five years. James Goetz of Sequoia Capital remains in the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive year on the 2017 Midas List, produced in partnership with TrueBridge Capital Partners.

Key Highlights

For this year’s Midas List, over 4,000 deals were taken into account.

Nine new names appeared on the list, plus six returnees.

Two of the newcomers are women. There are six women in total represented on the list, which is a record high.

There are 20 billionaires present on this year’s list

To make the top ten, investors needed 13 qualifying deals and eight unicorns in their portfolio. The top ten, listed by name, firm and deals, are featured below. The complete list may be found at www.forbes.com/midas.