For the Third Consecutive Year, PoliteMail Makes the Inc. 5000 List with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 154 Percent

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Outlook--Inc. magazine today revealed that PoliteMail again made the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This marks the third consecutive year that the provider of Outlook-based employee email engagement solutions has been ranked on the list. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“As the workplace continues to evolve, internal email communications have taken on a more vital role than ever before. Over the last five months in particular, we have witnessed internal communications become a lifeline between employers and employees. As such, large organizations are increasingly turning to PoliteMail’s broadcast measurement tools to make more informed decisions about the emails they are sending to employees,” said Michael DesRochers, managing director and founder of PoliteMail. “Being a three-time Inc. 5000 company is a testament to the strength of our enterprise customers and the dedication of our outstanding customer services and software development teams. We will continue our growth trajectory by innovating new ways to help internal enterprise communicators reach and engage their employees in the remote workplace.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About PoliteMail

PoliteMail is an enterprise email intelligence platform for Outlook and Office 365. PoliteMail helps corporate communications and HR teams measure and improve employee email engagement. Twenty-seven percent of America’s largest business organizations trust PoliteMail to deliver the tools and metrics they need to accurately measure, effectively manage and definitively improve employee email communications. PoliteMail adds measurement, responsive design, employee feedback, and list management tools into Microsoft Outlook to align communications efforts with better business outcomes. For more information, visit www.politemail.com.

