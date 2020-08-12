For the 3rd Time, ACS Named to Inc. 5000; Ranked No. 746 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 638%

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Inc5000--For the third year in a row, Assured Consulting Solutions (ACS) appears on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. With three-year revenue growth of 638.11%, ACS ranks no. 746 on this year’s list, in the top 15% of all 2020 Inc. 5000 honorees.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour, Facebook, Patagonia, Intuit, Zappos, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Founded in 2011 by Managing Partners Erin Willett and Mandy Parmer, ACS exemplifies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that defines the Inc. 5000. Since its establishment, ACS has delivered progressively innovative and advanced technology solutions and services in support of critical national security missions.

ACS debuted on the Inc. 5000 list first in 2018, ranking in the top third at no. 1642. ACS followed that up in 2019 in the no. 436 spot, recognized as one of the top 500 (top 10%) of all 2019 honorees. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction has made the list more than once.

“We are honored to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. Our sustained growth and success are the result of three key elements—our strong employee-focused culture, mission-first service delivery philosophy, and incredible team of passionate and forward-thinking individuals.”

-- Erin Willett, ACS Managing Partner

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth rate of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

ABOUT ASSURED CONSULTING SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reston, Va., Assured Consulting Solutions is a well-respected and trusted partner, domain expert, and provider of expert-level support. ACS is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) that delivers advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. Learn more at www.assured-consulting.com.

MORE ABOUT INC. AND THE INC. 5000

METHODOLOGY

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

