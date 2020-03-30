For Second Consecutive Year, Customers Give Verint a Perfect Score in Overall Vendor Satisfaction for Workforce Management, a Critical Solution as Organizations Everywhere Adjust to Work-From-Home

Verint Grows Number of Seats at More than Twice the Rate of the Market Average, as Shown in Annual Workforce Management Report

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ActionableIntelligence--Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced strong scores in customer satisfaction in DMG Consulting LLC’s new 2020/2021 Workforce Management Product and Market Report*—including a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 in the “Overall Vendor Satisfaction” category.

It was the second consecutive year that customers gave Verint perfect marks in overall vendor satisfaction. Report highlights for Verint include:

The highest number of perfect vendor satisfaction scores. Verint received perfect scores in eight customer satisfaction categories—including product innovation, implementation, integration and responsiveness to product enhancement requests. Verint was the sole leader of the report’s featured vendors in customer satisfaction ratings for integration, training, professional services, product innovation and responsiveness to product enhancement requests. Verint tied for the lead in four categories: product, implementation, vendor communications and overall vendor satisfaction.

Verint also showed strong performance in product capabilities satisfaction in a year when WFM vendors competed to meet tough new challenges. Verint had the highest vendor average, of the featured competitors, at 4.86 out of 5.0, and perfect scores in nine of 15 capabilities evaluated—including accurately forecast and efficiently schedule blended omni-channel and multi-skill environments, support a hybrid workforce and supports complex global work rules. Verint either led or tied for the highest satisfaction scores in 11 of the 15 capabilities evaluated.

“Today’s new-gen WFM suites are striving to stay on pace with modern management trends, smart technology, expanding global business requirements and broadened market opportunities,” notes Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. “To borrow from a popular idiom, these are ‘not your father’s WFM solutions’ – and the new capabilities are getting rave reviews.”

The story behind the numbers is one of innovation and trust, says Verint’s Ryan Hollenbeck, SVP, global marketing and customer experience program executive sponsor. “Verint’s focus on helping companies engage employees through innovative WFM solutions, especially in today’s critical work-from-home environment, is a key component of our mission to be the leader in modern customer and workforce engagement,” he says. “As shown in the report, true satisfaction comes when we listen to our customers, make it easy for them to do business with us and provide them with the solutions they need to keep up with rapid changes in every aspect of customer engagement - from supporting the hybrid workforce with automation and AI to cloud and mobile.”

Verint Workforce Management™ leverages artificial intelligence-infused automation and new mobile tools to streamline forecasting and scheduling and improve employee engagement, all easily accessible via the Verint Cloud. The latest release offers an incredibly intuitive, modern, user experience that streamlines scheduling with fewer clicks and screens, making common tasks more efficient for workforce managers and simplifying the path to proficiency for new users. It reduces time and effort, taking into account sick and overtime employees, user skills and multilingual capabilities, time zone variations, employment requirements and service level agreements (SLAs).

