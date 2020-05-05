For Giving Tuesday Now BitGive Launches Blockchain-Powered COVID-19 Relief Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--BitGive, the first Bitcoin 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has announced a partnership with Direct Relief, GiveDirectly, and One Fair Wage Emergency Fund to leverage blockchain technology in providing support to those impacted by coronavirus, the BitGive COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. Funds will be dedicated to providing personal protective equipment for medical professionals, and monetary relief to those who have lost their jobs or those in most need.

Through BitGive’s donation tracking platform, GiveTrack, donors have full transparency of their donations and can choose between contributing in fiat or cryptocurrencies. The platform tracks how funds are spent, and also provides donors with direct evidence-based reporting.

Connie Gallippi, Founder and Executive Director of BitGive, said, “COVID-19 has affected our global community, and it will take all of us coming together and supporting each other to get through this. We are grateful to our partner nonprofits for helping us provide a fully transparent avenue for collective impact, directly assisting those in need on the front lines.”

Direct Relief is a nonprofit that assists and empowers communities recovering from disasters. Working throughout the U.S., Caribbean, and South America, Direct Relief provides personal protective equipment and essential medical items to healthcare professionals responding to coronavirus.

With rising unemployment rates, One Fair Wage Emergency Fund provides monetary assistance to those who have lost their job in the U.S. as a result of the coronavirus crisis. One Fair Wage assists restaurant workers, car service drivers, delivery workers, personal service workers, among others affected.

The third beneficiary is GiveDirectly, a leading global NGO delivering digital cash transfers. With a proven track record of providing financial relief to those in the most marginalized and vulnerable communities, across eight countries, GiveDirectly has set up relief funds for Americans and Africans who are financially impacted by COVID-19.

Already gaining traction with a contribution from IOV Labs, whose smart contract platform RSK powers the GiveTrack donation system, the campaign funds will be evenly distributed among the three beneficiaries.

Diego Gutiérrez Zaldivar, CEO of IOV Labs, commented: “BitGive harnesses the distributed power of blockchain to connect donors with impactful causes and move funds globally with maximum transparency, security, and efficiency. We’re honored to contribute to their COVID-19 Relief Fund and support the efforts of these wonderful organizations.”

Sandra Rodriguez press@bitgivefoundation.org