Fond Rated #1 Employee Recognition Software for Enterprise Companies

Fond’s #1 ranking reflects feedback from hundreds of users spanning a variety of industries. Highlights from the report include:

95% of users said they would recommend using Fond

98% of enterprise users awarded Fond either a 4 or 5 star rating

Fond’s average satisfaction rating is 94%

“Fond’s mission is to help enterprise companies make recognition easy, and we’re thrilled to see that this report reflects our success,” commented Fond’s CEO and Co-Founder, Taro Fukuyama. “We are committed to continually supporting our customers and driving the employee rewards and recognition market forward.”

Industry experts share a similar assessment of Fond, citing the platform’s potential to help enterprises build resilience. IDC Employee Experience analyst Laura Becker commented, “Fond's unique approach to the rewards and recognition market is especially powerful amid the current workforce disruption. Mature employee experience (EX) organizations show consistently more organizational resilience during these trying times; and Fond can contribute to a positive EX by building community and trust via positive social interactions.”

With technical functionality that rivals traditional employee recognition players, robust global offerings, and a uniquely transparent business model, Fond is fundamentally transforming the way enterprises approach employee recognition.

Interested readers can access G2’s Summer 2020 Enterprise Grid Report for Employee Recognition here.

Fond is a SaaS platform used by global enterprises including Salesforce, WW (formerly Weight Watchers), and Hard Rock Cafe that seamlessly consolidates employee rewards and recognition processes in one easy-to-use solution.

Fond is headquartered in San Francisco, California and Portland, Oregon. Learn more at www.fond.co.

