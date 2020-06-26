Follow The “Adventures of a Tiny Hero” in TEPPEN

Celebrate TEPPEN’s 1st anniversary with a new Hero - the fiercest Felyne in Astera

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEPPEN toasts its one-year anniversary with a new Hero and a slew of events, items, and more. First, meet the newest Hero! Felyne, the Fifth Fleet’s pride and joy from the Monster Hunter series will join TEPPEN as the game’s newest playable Hero from July 1. Don’t let size fool you, this feisty Felyne is a force to be reckoned with - both on and off the battlefield!

Watch the trailer here.

Felyne will be available as a playable Hero in TEPPEN’s newest expansion: “Adventures of a Tiny Hero.” Join this furry fighter as they set off on a perilous adventure full of allies and adversaries. Help them battle their way through fearsome enemies from the world of Monster Hunter and beyond. Felyne’s adventures lead them to an old castle seething with dark incantations, with traps and demons at every turn. Follow Felyne and his allies in his quest for inner strength and adventure in the “Adventures of a Tiny Hero” card pack release.

TEPPEN’s newest and cutest Hero will have three unique Hero Arts: Coral Orchestra, Shieldspire and Plunderblade. All Unit cards are classified under different Tribes: Human, Machine, Monster, Demon, Creature, and Beast. “The Adventures of a Tiny Hero” card pack is the first in the game’s history to introduce Hero Arts that utilize Tribes - and it certainly won’t be the last. Coral Orchestra allows you to select 1 friendly Unit on the field to reduce all Units with the same Tribes in hand and EX Pocket by 1 MP. No, not Felyne tribes - but the Tribe listed on the cards! Shieldspire gives +3 HP to a friendly Unit, and reduces damage taken (3 or less) to 1. Talk about Felyne Insurance! Felyne has found you a nice item meowster! Utilizing the Hero Art, Plunderblade, you obtain the power to steal a random card from your opponents’ deck and place it in your EX Pocket!

To celebrate the new expansion, TEPPEN will have login bonuses such as free Zenny, Souls, and “Adventures of a Tiny Hero” Pack Tickets - more valuable than any Wyvern Gem! The expansion will contain new cards including great beasts from the world of Monster Hunter, such as Banbaro and Velkhana.

Players who log in during the anniversary celebration will receive a generous log in bonus including Zenny, Souls, Jewels, Pack Tickets, and more. Additionally, players can complete special anniversary missions to earn additional Souls, Zenny, and Pack Tickets. Log in now to join the party! Find assets here.

For more information about TEPPEN, visit the official website, Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter.

Download TEPPEN on the App Store, Google Play and the Amazon Appstore.

ABOUT TEPPEN

There’s only one way to Rise to the Top – playing TEPPEN! TEPPEN is the Ultimate Card Battle game where units you command operate in real time, featuring dynamic action with over-the-top attacks blowing up your screen. With astonishing graphics and a cutting-edge battle system, TEPPEN is the card game to end all other card games! Command popular Heroes (characters) from Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Resident Evil, and other series in All-Star action from Capcom's finest!

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games including ground-breaking franchises Resident Evil™, Street Fighter™, Monster Hunter™, Ace Attorney™, Mega Man™ and Devil May Cry™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Tokyo, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Korea, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or www.capcom-unity.com.

Capcom, the Capcom logo, Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter and Resident Evil are trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd., in the U.S. or other countries. Street Fighter is a trademark of Capcom U.S.A., Inc.

ABOUT GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA

GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. (GOEA) is a multiplatform publisher dedicated to delivering the best titles, content, and support for the online gaming community. Established in 2012 and led by former Square Enix U.S.A. and XSEED Games executive Jun Iwasaki, GOEA is the US division of GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE), an established Japanese publisher. GOEA’s content partners include leading developers Grasshopper Manufacture, SUPERTRICK GAMES, Game Arts, Acquire, and Gravity, all of which are subsidiaries of GOE. GOEA publishes and distributes network-oriented games for console, handheld, mobile, tablet, and MMO-style games for PC. GOEA is located in El Segundo, CA. For more information, visit www.gunghoonline.com.

