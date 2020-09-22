BusinessWire

Flux Power Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Flux Power Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FLUX #FY2020--Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (“Flux Power”) (NASDAQ CM: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion industrial batteries for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that its financial results for FY2020 will be released before the market opens on Monday, September 28, 2020. Flux Power will host a conference call at 4:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.


Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (833) 428-8374 or (270) 240-0543 for international callers. The conference ID is 4727817. Please join approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A recording of the conference call will be available on the Flux Power website.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (www.fluxpower.com)

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment (GSE), energy storage for solar applications, and industrial robotic applications. Flux Power’s LiFT Packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS), provide customers with a better performing, more environmentally friendly, and lower total cost alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

Follow us at:

Blog: Flux Power Blog
News: Flux Power News
Twitter: @FLUXpwr
LinkedIn: Flux Power


Contacts

Flux Power Media & Investor Relations:
Justin Forbes
877-505-3589
info@fluxpower.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Advantech Launches Edge Network Appliance Designed Ready for 5G & Wi-Fi 6

Posted on Author Business Wire

Fanless and compact with wide operating temperature range extends SD-WAN and uCPE use cases to Smart City and Industrial IoT

The new cost-optimized FWA-1112VC also features 10GbE SFP+ connectivity to meet increasing WAN speed demands

The pla…
BusinessWire

PennyMac Selects Ellie Mae’s Next Generation Encompass Digital Lending Platform for Correspondent Channel

Posted on Author Business Wire

PennyMac leveraging Encompass for unified approach across all lending channels
PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, today announced that PennyMac Loan Services LL…
BusinessWire

Ninety One, Inc. Names Andrea Natale, MD, FACC, FHRS as Chief Medical and Research Advisor

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ninety One, Inc., an Augmented Intelligence company developing an innovative software and data science platform designed to automate Cardiac Remote Monitoring and further Precision Medicine, announced today that Dr. Andrea Na…