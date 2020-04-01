Fluke Process Instruments Debuts Pan and Tilt Thermal Imaging Solution for Industrial Critical Asset Monitoring

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluke® Process Instruments, a global leader in infrared temperature measurement and thermal profiling solutions for industrial applications, launched the ThermoView Critical Asset Solution, which includes the new Pan and Tilt accessory enclosure for remote monitoring.

“We have seen unprecedented success following the release of our ThermoView TV40 thermal imager several years ago. It’s a versatile camera that has the performance and customization capabilities needed for process monitoring and control,” said Jeff Kresch, global product manager, Fluke Product Instruments. “Because of this, it was clear to us that adding the Pan and Tilt feature would better address evolving industry needs as well as provide even more personalization options for our customers’ unique processes.”

This new system builds off the TV40 series of thermal imaging cameras and features integrated thermal and visual sighting capabilities. The system was also designed for remote monitoring of industrial environments – such as substation monitoring or pile monitoring, among others – and provides a fully integrated thermal analysis of large areas through a single Pan and Tilt camera.

The software not only controls the Pan and Tilt system, but also provides advanced alarming capabilities on changing temperatures over a historical time period or differential temperatures between two discrete areas. Additional key features include:

The ability to operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 50°C (-40°F to 122°F)

360° continuous rotation horizontally

-40° up to 90° vertical rotation

Base mount or wall mount accessories available

IP66 housing for harsh environments

Auto-alarming capabilities through Modbus, Ethernet/IP, digital outputs, or email

For more information, please visit www.flukeprocessinstruments.com

About Fluke Process Instruments

Fluke Process Instruments designs, manufactures, and markets a complete line of infrared temperature measurement and profiling solutions for industrial, maintenance, and quality control applications. Distributed worldwide under the Raytek, Ircon, and Datapaq brands, the products reflect the combined experience of over 150 years in manufacturing the world’s finest temperature measurement tools and devices.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and manage industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

