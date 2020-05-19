Florence Clinical Trial Research Network Hits Milestone

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--Today, Florence announces its rapidly expanding clinical research sponsor and site connectivity platform is now in use at more than 7,200 research sites and by 18,000 research professionals across 27 countries – making it the largest established site and sponsor connectivity platform in research. The globally connected network ensures that research can continue even when onsite visits are prohibited and as operations transform beyond the immediate crisis.

“COVID-19 exposes the digital gap in research, and now several life science software vendors are attempting to solve for remote sponsor and site connectivity,” says Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence. “However, many are missing a critical ingredient to success: an existing research site network.”

Florence eHub is a proven application that connects sponsors and research sites for advanced study collaboration, data and document collection and essential study workflows – from activation to close-out. At the core of this established platform is its purpose-built and industry-standard Electronic Investigator Site File (eISF), Florence eBinders. Florence eBinders is the most used eISF in research, which gives clinical trial sponsors using eHub instant remote access to a vast majority of their study sites. Sites and sponsors can make research possible again by working together on both regulatory and source content.

Connectivity is especially relevant as COVID-19 disrupts business as usual and sponsors look to keep study operations and study start-up on track, as reflected in the more than 280,000 remote monitoring actions that took place on the Florence platform in April, a 184% growth this year.

“We are uniquely positioned to support research in a newly remote world. Sponsor and site digital connectivity requires sites to connect with, so, we started by building excellent technology infrastructure where work gets done – the site,” explains Jones. “By deploying technology to sites first, we provide research access to sponsors that adheres to important EMA and FDA good clinical practice guidance. Sponsor-managed tools cannot provide the same regulatory compliance, nor can they achieve proven eISF adoption at the site.”

“Florence’s unique product offerings are central to our success and growth,” says Chad Adams, Associate Director of Clinical Research Administration at the University of Arizona Cancer Center. “The infrastructure Florence provides our internal teams and our ability to connect with sponsors and CROs remotely are critical to our long-term goals of accelerating research.”

While a large percentage of global study sites are already on the platform, the Florence Site Activation Team assists sponsors with the task of rapidly activating additional sites. The activation team brings deep experience successfully managing site technology implementations to migrate sites to the platform in as little as three days.

“Florence transitioned our sites to the platform fast, getting us up and running across our studies in only eight weeks,” says Erin Leckrone, Director of Prospective Research at CIBMTR. “This remote connectivity to our sites lets us collaborate with them in real-time and keep studies on track. From a sponsor perspective, we found filing within the eTMF to be intuitive and effective.”

“Remote connectivity and collaboration across clinical trial sites, sponsor organizations, and CROs are essential for accelerating research, finding cures, and saving lives,” says Blake Adams, VP of Marketing for Florence. “We are excited to see it in action across the leading research sites and sponsors in the world every day.”

Sponsor remote site access and connectivity on Florence eHub is available now. Find out more here.

POWERED BY FLORENCE

Based in Atlanta, Florence is the leading platform for electronic document workflow management in clinical research, considered the industry standard with more than 7,200 research sites in 26 countries, sponsors and CROs collaborating on its network. Florence advances clinical trials through software for managing document and data flow between research sites and sponsors. Florence solutions foster 25% faster startup time and 40% reduced document cycle time, among other benefits. To learn about advancing research through collaboration, visit www.florencehc.com.

