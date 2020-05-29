Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conference virtually:
2020 Bank of America Global Technology Conference
Date: June 4, 2020
Presentation time: 10am PT / 1:00pm ET
A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.
About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
Contacts
Investors & Analysts
Katherine Chen
Director, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4037
Katherine.Chen@flex.com
Media & Press
Silvia Gianelli
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
(408) 797-7130
Silvia.Gianelli@flex.com