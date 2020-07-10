BusinessWire

Flex Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 results on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).


The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com.

Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, participants can obtain the dial-in number and event passcode by registering at https://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9241677. Telephonic participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

An audio replay and transcript will also be available on the IR website after the call.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.


Contacts

Investors & Analysts
Katherine Chen
1 (408) 577 4037
katherine.chen@flex.com

