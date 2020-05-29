FLEETCOR to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the Company will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:30 AM ET.

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, the Company will present at the William Blair 40ᵗʰ Annual Growth Stock Conference. The presentation will begin at 11:20 AM CT.

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, the Company will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Fintech Conference. The presentation will begin at 8:40 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

Investor Relations

Jim Eglseder, 770-417-4697

Jim.Eglseder@fleetcor.com