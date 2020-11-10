Flash Memory Summit Announces the Winner of the 2020 SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award

Honors Super Marketer Barbara Murphy Who Helped Make WekaIO the Fastest Growing Storage Company of 2018-19

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flash Memory Summit (FMS) – WekaIO™ (Weka), the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, today announced that the Flash Memory Summit has honored Barbara Murphy with the 2020 SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award at the Flash Memory Summit 2020. Ms. Murphy is currently Vice President of Marketing at WekaIO, named the fastest growing storage company of 2018-19 by StorageNewsletter. She has been a major force in establishing WekaIO as a leader in such high-growth applications as AI, financial technology, life sciences, and high-performance computing. Before joining Weka, she held executive marketing positions at HGST, Panasas, AMCC, and Adaptec. She has been honored by the Irish Technology Leadership Group as a Silicon Valley 50 Honoree and one of the Top Women in Storage, a YWCA Twin award, and as one of CRN’s Women in the Channel 2020.

According to Chuck Sobey, Flash Memory Summit Conference Chair, “Barbara Murphy’s career illustrates the accomplishments of women in the executive suite who have backgrounds in both business and technology. She has stressed the importance of combining success in business with a full personal life.”

As Barbara Murphy puts it, “I have always thrived in the fast-paced work environment of high-technology companies. I have especially enjoyed developing integrated go-to-market strategies for startups and have focused on building cohesive teams based on a spirit of mutual respect, tactical excellence, open communication, and a fun work environment.”

SuperWomen in Flash

SuperWomen in Flash celebrates the achievements of women in the flash memory industry with the goal of encouraging more of them to succeed in this fast-growing market. It attracts all genders and nationalities interested in expanding the roles of women in the overall data storage industry.

“The SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award furthers our purpose, recognizing women who have shown outstanding leadership in the growth, development, and use of flash and related technologies and systems. Barbara’s enthusiasm and devotion to the technology and industry are contagious, a great example of how fabulous the industry is and how it is changing the world,” said Camberley Bates, Managing Director of Evaluator Group and Founding Chair of SuperWomen.

The SuperWomen in Flash Awards will be presented during the FMS 2020 Keynote on Tuesday, November 10, at 11:25 a.m, and the SuperWomen in Flash panel discussion is Wednesday, November 11, at 1:45 p.m.

About WekaIO

WekaIO (Weka) offers WekaFS, the modern parallel file system that is used by seven of the Fortune 50 enterprise organizations to uniquely solve the newest, biggest problems holding back innovation and discovery. Purpose-built to unlock the full capabilities of today’s accelerated and agile data center, WekaFS is optimized for NVMe-flash and the hybrid cloud. Its modern architecture handles the most demanding storage challenges in the most data-intensive technical computing environments, delivering truly epic performance at any scale, enabling organizations to maximize the full value of their high-powered accelerators—GPUs and FPGAs. Weka helps industry leaders solve big IT infrastructure problems and extract more value from their data faster. For more information, go to https://www.weka.io/parallel-file-system

WekaIO, WekaFS, Weka AI, Weka Innovation Network, Weka Within, Weka AI logo, WIN logo, Weka Within logo, and the WekaIO logo are trademarks of WekaIO, Inc.

About Evaluator Group

Evaluator Group helps IT professionals and vendors create and implement strategies that get the most business value from their IT infrastructure and digital information. The Group delivers in-depth, unbiased analysis of storage architectures, infrastructures, and management. In business for over 20 years, Evaluator Group has served thousands of end users and vendor professionals through product and market evaluations, competitive analyses, and education. For more information, see www.evaluatorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter @evaluator_group

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. Now in its 15th year, FMS is the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.

