Flash Memory Summit Announces 2020 Best of Show Award Winners

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataStorageTech--Flash Memory Summit, the industry’s largest trade show dedicated to Flash Memory and Solid State storage technology, presented its 2020 Best of Show Awards in a virtual ceremony today. This year’s 18 awards demonstrate that the industry continues to grow and innovate, thus impacting a new decade of expansion within the global Flash Memory and Solid State Storage industries.

“We had a record year with the largest number of submissions ever for our Best of Show Awards,” said Jay Kramer, FMS Awards Program Chair, and President of Network Storage Advisors, Inc. “We were absolutely thrilled to see so much innovation with these best-in-class product solutions leveraging flash memory and solid state storage, and these will drive the next generation of data centers and cloud infrastructure.”

The 15th Annual Flash Memory Summit Best of Show Award Winners are as follows:

Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation Product: Hyperparallel Flash Array for Facial Recognition Customer: US Federal Government Agency Company: Pavilion Data Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup Product: X-NAND Category: Hardware Architecture Company: NEO Semiconductor Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup Product: FC4012 Flash Controller and DELTA SSDs Category: Flash Controller Company: FADU Technology Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application Product: FuzeDrive SSD Company: Enmotus Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application Product: ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD Company: Western Digital Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application Product: SCM and QLC NVMe SSDs for Databases Company: Pliops Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation Product: FS1600 Storage Cluster Company: Fungible Most Innovative AI Application Product: DGX A100 and DGX A100 SuperPOD Category: System Architecture Company: NVIDIA Most Innovative AI Application Product: ESS3000 Category: All Flash Storage Array Company: IBM Most Innovative AI Application Product: Apollo System on Chip with MRAM Category: System on Chip Company: Ambiq Most Innovative AI Application Product: Weka Accelerated DataOps for AI Category: Software-Defined Technology Company: WekaIO Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology Product: Optane™ Persistent Memory Category: SSD Company: Intel Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology Product: NVMe RAID Accelerator for HPE OS Boot Device Category: Controller and System Company: Marvell and HPE Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology Product: QLC-based FlashArray//C Category: All Flash Storage Array Company: Pure Storage Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology Product: LightSpeed Storage Architecture Category: Hardware and Software Architecture Company: VAST Data Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology Product: EDSFF E3.S SSD and Storage System Category: Industry Standards Company: KIOXIA Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology Product: NVMe Zoned Namespaces (ZNS) Category: Industry Standards Company: NVM Express® Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology Product: Native NVMe-oF Drive Spec Version 1.0.1 Category: Industry Standards Company: SNIA Object Drive Technical Work Group (TWG)

Details of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html

