Flash Memory Summit Announces 2020 Best of Show Award Winners

18 Winners Lead the Flash Memory and Solid State Storage Technology Innovation and Industry Expansion

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataStorageTech--Flash Memory Summit, the industry’s largest trade show dedicated to Flash Memory and Solid State storage technology, presented its 2020 Best of Show Awards in a virtual ceremony today. This year’s 18 awards demonstrate that the industry continues to grow and innovate, thus impacting a new decade of expansion within the global Flash Memory and Solid State Storage industries.


“We had a record year with the largest number of submissions ever for our Best of Show Awards,” said Jay Kramer, FMS Awards Program Chair, and President of Network Storage Advisors, Inc. “We were absolutely thrilled to see so much innovation with these best-in-class product solutions leveraging flash memory and solid state storage, and these will drive the next generation of data centers and cloud infrastructure.”

The 15th Annual Flash Memory Summit Best of Show Award Winners are as follows:

Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation

Product:

Hyperparallel Flash Array for Facial Recognition

Customer:

US Federal Government Agency

Company:

Pavilion Data

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup

Product:

X-NAND

Category:

Hardware Architecture

Company:

NEO Semiconductor

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup

Product:

FC4012 Flash Controller and DELTA SSDs

Category:

Flash Controller

Company:

FADU Technology

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application

Product:

FuzeDrive SSD

Company:

Enmotus

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application

Product:

ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD

Company:

Western Digital

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application

Product:

SCM and QLC NVMe SSDs for Databases

Company:

Pliops

 

Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation

Product:

FS1600 Storage Cluster

Company:

Fungible

 

Most Innovative AI Application

Product:

DGX A100 and DGX A100 SuperPOD

Category:

System Architecture

Company:

NVIDIA

 

Most Innovative AI Application

Product:

ESS3000

Category:

All Flash Storage Array

Company:

IBM

 

Most Innovative AI Application

Product:

Apollo System on Chip with MRAM

Category:

System on Chip

Company:

Ambiq

 

Most Innovative AI Application

Product:

Weka Accelerated DataOps for AI

Category:

Software-Defined Technology

Company:

WekaIO

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product:

Optane™ Persistent Memory

Category:

SSD

Company:

Intel

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product:

NVMe RAID Accelerator for HPE OS Boot Device

Category:

Controller and System

Company:

Marvell and HPE

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product:

QLC-based FlashArray//C

Category:

All Flash Storage Array

Company:

Pure Storage

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product:

LightSpeed Storage Architecture

Category:

Hardware and Software Architecture

Company:

VAST Data

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product:

EDSFF E3.S SSD and Storage System

Category:

Industry Standards

Company:

KIOXIA

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product:

NVMe Zoned Namespaces (ZNS)

Category:

Industry Standards

Company:

NVM Express®

 

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product:

Native NVMe-oF Drive Spec Version 1.0.1

Category:

Industry Standards

Company:

SNIA Object Drive Technical Work Group (TWG)

Details of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html

Supporting Resources

About Flash Memory Summit

In its 15th year, the Flash Memory Summit showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers leading the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage, high-performance computing, and cloud systems.


