Flash Memory Summit Announces 2020 Best of Show Award Winners

18 Winners Lead the Flash Memory and Solid State Storage Technology Innovation and Industry Expansion
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataStorageTech--Flash Memory Summit, the industry’s largest trade show dedicated to Flash Memory and Solid State storage technology, presented its 2020 Best of Show Awards in a virtual ceremony today. This year’s 18 awards demonstrate that the industry continues to grow and innovate, thus impacting a new decade of expansion within the global Flash Memory and Solid State Storage industries.
“We had a record year with the largest number of submissions ever for our Best of Show Awards,” said Jay Kramer, FMS Awards Program Chair, and President of Network Storage Advisors, Inc. “We were absolutely thrilled to see so much innovation with these best-in-class product solutions leveraging flash memory and solid state storage, and these will drive the next generation of data centers and cloud infrastructure.”
The 15th Annual Flash Memory Summit Best of Show Award Winners are as follows:
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation
|
Product:
|
Hyperparallel Flash Array for Facial Recognition
|
Customer:
|
US Federal Government Agency
|
Company:
|
Pavilion Data
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup
|
Product:
|
X-NAND
|
Category:
|
Hardware Architecture
|
Company:
|
NEO Semiconductor
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup
|
Product:
|
FC4012 Flash Controller and DELTA SSDs
|
Category:
|
Flash Controller
|
Company:
|
FADU Technology
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application
|
Product:
|
FuzeDrive SSD
|
Company:
|
Enmotus
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application
|
Product:
|
ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD
|
Company:
|
Western Digital
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application
|
Product:
|
SCM and QLC NVMe SSDs for Databases
|
Company:
|
Pliops
|
|Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation
|
Product:
|
FS1600 Storage Cluster
|
Company:
|
Fungible
|
|Most Innovative AI Application
|
Product:
|
DGX A100 and DGX A100 SuperPOD
|
Category:
|
System Architecture
|
Company:
|
NVIDIA
|
|Most Innovative AI Application
|
Product:
|
ESS3000
|
Category:
|
All Flash Storage Array
|
Company:
|
IBM
|
|Most Innovative AI Application
|
Product:
|
Apollo System on Chip with MRAM
|
Category:
|
System on Chip
|
Company:
|
Ambiq
|
|Most Innovative AI Application
|
Product:
|
Weka Accelerated DataOps for AI
|
Category:
|
Software-Defined Technology
|
Company:
|
WekaIO
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
|
Product:
|
Optane™ Persistent Memory
|
Category:
|
SSD
|
Company:
|
Intel
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
|
Product:
|
NVMe RAID Accelerator for HPE OS Boot Device
|
Category:
|
Controller and System
|
Company:
|
Marvell and HPE
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
|
Product:
|
QLC-based FlashArray//C
|
Category:
|
All Flash Storage Array
|
Company:
|
Pure Storage
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
|
Product:
|
LightSpeed Storage Architecture
|
Category:
|
Hardware and Software Architecture
|
Company:
|
VAST Data
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
|
Product:
|
EDSFF E3.S SSD and Storage System
|
Category:
|
Industry Standards
|
Company:
|
KIOXIA
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
|
Product:
|
NVMe Zoned Namespaces (ZNS)
|
Category:
|
Industry Standards
|
Company:
|
NVM Express®
|
|Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
|
Product:
|
Native NVMe-oF Drive Spec Version 1.0.1
|
Category:
|
Industry Standards
|
Company:
|
SNIA Object Drive Technical Work Group (TWG)
Details of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html
About Flash Memory Summit
In its 15th year, the Flash Memory Summit showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers leading the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage, high-performance computing, and cloud systems.
