Fivetran Named One of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Fivetran, the leading automated data integration provider, as one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. The ranking is based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“ Building a strong company culture has always been a top priority for our company and something we continue to see as a significant driver of our ongoing success,” said Amanda Townsend, VP of global people operations at Fivetran. “ We’re especially proud to be recognized during such a challenging year. It speaks volumes about our team’s hard work, dedication and the supportive, inclusive, transparent environment we’ve created and work diligently to grow every day."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces stand out for excelling in one of the nation’s most competitive marketplaces. Within the past year, Fivetran created innovative ways for its team to stay connected and foster a positive, collaborative environment while employees work remotely. For example, the company held a virtual Olympics for global teams, and a wellness week with activities and guest speakers to encourage employee self care. Fivetran also instituted open office hours for employees to discuss any struggles they are experiencing in relation to social justice issues and provided corporate matching for any cause they wish to donate to.

“ Best Workplaces like Fivetran have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “ This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Fivetran also was ranked as a Best Small Workplace for 2019 by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

About Fivetran

Fivetran, the leader in automated data integration, delivers ready-to-use connectors that automatically adapt as schemas and APIs change, ensuring consistent, reliable access to data. Fivetran improves the accuracy of data-driven decisions by continuously synchronizing data from source applications to any destination, allowing analysts to work with the freshest possible data. To accelerate analytics, Fivetran enables in-warehouse transformations and delivers source-specific analytics templates. With more than 1,300 customers, Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the globe. For more information, visit www.fivetran.com.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All™.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on assessing how consistent employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and their leaders' effectiveness are.

To learn more about Great Place to Work-Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

