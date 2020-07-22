BusinessWire

Fitbit Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results for August 5, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Fitbit Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results for August 5, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fitbit (NYSE: FIT), the leading global wearables brand, today announced that it expects to release results for its second quarter 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, after market close. Due to the pending merger with Google, Fitbit does not plan to host an earnings conference call.


About Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Charge 4™, Fitbit Charge 3™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™ and Fitbit Ace 2™ activity trackers, as well as the Fitbit Ionic™ and Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches, Fitbit Flyer™ wireless headphones, and Fitbit Aria family of smart scales. Fitbit products are carried in over 39,000 retail stores and in 100+ countries around the globe. Powered by one of the world’s largest databases of activity, exercise and sleep data and Fitbit’s leading health and fitness social network, the Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and Fitbit Coach apps, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit’s paid subscription service, Fitbit Premium, uses your unique data to deliver actionable guidance and coaching in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your Fitbit experience.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Tom Hudson, (415) 604-4106
investor@fitbit.com

Media Contact:
Jen Ralls, (415) 941-0037
PR@fitbit.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Fluence Strengthens Sales and Operations Leadership, Appoints Horticulture Veteran Ron DeKok and Manufacturing Leader Thomas Lambe

Posted on Author Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and agriculture production, announced today the appointment of Ron DeKok as vice president of sales…
BusinessWire

Navigant Research Report Finds Global Annual Revenue for Asset Management Solutions Is Expected to Double by 2028

Posted on Author Business Wire

Utilities look to maximize value of their grid assets while lowering management costs
BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AssetManagement–A new report from Navigant Research provides an overview of the global asset management market, including a foreca…
BusinessWire

North Central Sight Services Modernizes Warehouse Operations with Zebra Mobile Computers

Posted on Author Business Wire

CSSI Technologies adapts Zebra’s MC3300 mobile computers for visually impaired workers to increase productivity
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutio…