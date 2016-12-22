Fitbit Inks Deals With Four Corporate Employers

SAN FRANCISCO — Fitbit, Inc., a maker of health and fitness wrist devices, announced the addition of four new corporate customers including New York Life, Pitney Bowes, SAP, Sharp Healthcare and partners that will offer Fitbit activity trackers and programs to employees across a variety of industries. Fitbit continues to build corporate wellness programs that prioritize increasing employee engagement, improving health outcomes and lowering healthcare costs.

Data from ABI Research suggests that corporate wellness programs that include wearable devices increase participation from an average of 20 percent without wearables to 60 percent or higher with wearables, with some employers reporting participation rates above 90 percent.

“Employers continue to look to consumer-oriented technology and services to develop wellness programs that can empower people to take charge of their health and fitness,” said Amy McDonough, Vice President and General Manager of Fitbit Group Health. “Fitbit’s corporate wellness offering is built around the understanding that better, people-oriented technology enables stronger results using wearable devices that consumers love.”

Fitbit reports that ompanies including Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California (USC), New York Life, Pitney Bowes, SAP, Sharp Healthcare and Teach for America will now be working with Fitbit Group Health to develop programs tailored to the needs of their unique employee populations.

“With a large workforce across a variety of job functions and locations we needed a wellness solution that would be effective for a diverse population,” said, Megan Spurling, Manager of Employee Wellness at Sharp Healthcare. “The engagement of the Fitbit brand across consumers was a big factor in selecting Fitbit as our wellness partner to help ensure greater success of our initiatives in this area.”