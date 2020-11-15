Fitbit Alta HR Black Friday Deals (2020) Listed by Retail Fuse

The best early Black Friday Fitbit Alta HR deals for 2020, featuring Alta HR special edition sales
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday Fitbit Alta HR deals are underway. Review the latest discounts on Fitbit Alta wristbands, Versa smartwatches, and Inspire fitness trackers Find the full range of deals in the list below.
Best Fitbit Alta Deals:
- Save up to $99 on Fitbit Alta series at Walmart- see the latest deals for the Fitbit Alta HR and Fitbit Alta and their accessories
- Save on the Fitbit Alta HR & Alta activity trackers at Verizon.com - the Fitbit Alta HR can measure heart rate, a feature not available in the regular Fitbit Alta model
- Save on Fitbit Alta wristbands at Walmart- Get the power of continuous heart rate in Fitbit’s slimmest design yet - all day, during workouts and beyond
- Save on the Fitbit Alta HR activity tracker- on sale now at Amazon
Best Fitbit Versa Deals:
- Save up to $35 on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart
- Save on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches at Walmart - the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant
- Save on best-selling Fitbit Versa smartwatches and bands at Fitbit.com - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Versa 3 and Versa 2
- Save on the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 at Fitbit.com - the Fitbit Versa 3 has built-in voice assistants, oxygen saturation, and over 6 days of battery life
- Save on Fitbit Versa smartwatches at Verizon.com - check live prices on the best-selling Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2, and Versa 2 SE smartwatches
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to enjoy more live discounts at the moment. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Fitbit Alta HR is Fitbit’s tracker that has the longest battery life. Paired with stylish design and better app software, the Fitbit Alta HR can be one of the best all-around wearable trackers in the market today. It is also one of the affordable Fitbit models and lets users read basic phone notifications. However, compared to other Fitbit models such as Flex 2, it is not water-resistant and cannot be used while swimming.
