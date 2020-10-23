BusinessWire

Fisker Inc. Set to Reveal Production Ocean SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show, May 2021

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EVs--Fisker Inc. (Fisker) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced that it is set to reveal the production version of the Fisker Ocean, its all-electric SUV, at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.



Fisker recently announced a strategic cooperation with Magna International supporting the co-development and manufacture of the Fisker Ocean SUV, projected to launch in Q4 2022. The Ocean will be assembled by Magna in Europe and is poised to deliver class-leading range, functional interior space with third-row seating and overall vehicle performance.

Earlier this week, Fisker also confirmed the signing of a significant vehicle order for 300 units with Viggo, the technology-driven Danish ride-hailing service. Viggo, founded in 2019, is aiming to challenge the standards for urban transportation through advanced data-driven innovation delivered through a fleet of 100% electric vehicles.

Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, stated, “It’s with great excitement that we’re making the global debut of the Fisker Ocean here in our home city of Los Angeles. As befits the world’s first digital car company, we are also planning to showcase several Fisker-unique technologies that will support our differentiated ownership experience and vehicle functionality.”

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show, Fisker made the strategic decision to commit to the 2021 show for the global reveal of the Ocean SUV, its first production vehicle. The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show will run from May 21-31 at the LA Convention Center.

Originally founded in Los Angeles, Fisker recently announced details surrounding its new global HQ, named ‘Inception,’ which is to be located within Continental Park at 1888 Rosecrans Avenue in the city of Manhattan Beach.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.


