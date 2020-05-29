Fiserv to Present at Baird’s 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that Jeffery Yabuki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference on June 2, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. ET.
A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
