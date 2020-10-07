BusinessWire

FIS to Report Third Quarter Earnings on October 29, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce third quarter 2020 financial results on Thurs., Oct. 29, 2020, prior to market open.


The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 9:00 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS
FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our more than 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


Contacts

Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Nathan Rozof, CFA
Executive Vice President
FIS Corporate Finance
904.438.6918
nathan.rozof@fisglobal.com

