FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Mon., Nov. 16, 2020, at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 2:00 p.m. (EST) and Wed., Nov. 18, 2020 at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference at 4:30 p.m. (EST).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the FIS website at investor.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Kim Snider

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications

904.438.6278

kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Nathan Rozof, CFA

Executive Vice President

FIS Corporate Finance

904.438.6918

nathan.rozof@fisglobal.com