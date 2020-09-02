BusinessWire

FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Wed., Sept. 9, 2020, at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Future of Technology Series at 2:40 p.m. (EDT), Tue., Sept. 15, 2020, at the Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference at 2:40 p.m. (EDT) and Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020 at the virtual Autonomous Future of Commerce Symposium at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).


A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the FIS website at investor.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our more than 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


Contacts

Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Nathan Rozof, CFA
Executive Vice President
FIS Corporate Finance
904.438.6918
nathan.rozof@fisglobal.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Fusion Risk Management Expands Solution Capabilities to Empower Operational Resilience through Risk Management and Business Continuity

Posted on Author Business Wire

 
CHICAGO & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (“Fusion”), a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, announces today at the Disaster Recovery Journal Conference the expansion of its flagsh…
BusinessWire

VELO3D announces Assure™ Quality Assurance and Control System for 3D metal printing and Stratasys Direct Manufacturing as First Customer of Assure

Posted on Author Business Wire

Assure provides unprecedented traceability of machine-health, part integrity, and build reporting
CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3Dmetalprinting–VELO3D, an innovator in metal Additive Manufacturing (AM) has announced the release and availability…
BusinessWire

PCT LTD Adds International Distributor and Sells High-Volume Equipment to Existing Customer as a Result of Heightened Demand

Posted on Author Business Wire

LITTLE RIVER, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$pctl #hai–PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) (“PCTL”), as the result of its wholly owned operating company’s (PCT Corp.’s) growth, is pleased to announce a new distribution partner in Puerto Rico in addition to other ongoin…