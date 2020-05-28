BusinessWire

FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS(NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Tue., June 2, 2020, at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference at 11:30 a.m. (EDT); Wed., June 3, 2020, at the Baird’s 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 9:40 a.m. (EDT) and Thur., June 11, 2020, at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Virtual Conference at 11:20 a.m. (EDT).


A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the FIS website at investor.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our more than 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


