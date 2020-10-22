FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 28, 2020, to shareholders of record as of close of business on Dec. 14, 2020.
About FIS
FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).
Contacts
Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com
Nathan Rozof, CFA
Executive Vice President
FIS Corporate Finance
904.438.6918
nathan.rozof@fisglobal.com