BusinessWire

FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 28, 2020, to shareholders of record as of close of business on Dec. 14, 2020.


About FIS
FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


Contacts

Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Nathan Rozof, CFA
Executive Vice President
FIS Corporate Finance
904.438.6918
nathan.rozof@fisglobal.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Wolters Kluwer announces keynote speakers at CCH Forward Together virtual conference

Posted on Author Business Wire

Simon Sinek, “visionary thinker” and Sunita Lough, deputy commissioner of the IRS join exciting roster of practitioners, technologists, and thought leaders to help tax & accounting professionals move forward with confidence
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIR…
BusinessWire

Ushur Announces the Ushur Managed Package on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Posted on Author Business Wire

Enterprises can now benefit from Ushur’s Customer Engagement Automation from within Salesforce
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ushur today announced it has launched the Ushur Managed Package on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering enterprises to a…
BusinessWire

New doxoINSIGHTS Report: U.S. Households Pay $577 a Year in Hidden Bill Pay Costs

Posted on Author Business Wire

Latest doxoINSIGHTS data exposes the hidden bill pay costs that damage household financial health and amount to over $74B in annual consumer expenses
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–doxo, the innovative web and mobile bill pay service, today released its ne…