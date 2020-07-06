First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) Launches Remine Add/Edit as New Listing Input Solution

The addition of Add/Edit provides FMLS real estate professionals with end-to-end platform (Remine MLS 2.0)

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FMLS--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) from Atlanta went live with Remine’s Add/Edit, Docs+ Transaction Management Platform, and PRO platform to over 47,000 of its members as a free member benefit.

Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO, said, “We are very excited to launch Remine’s brand-new listing Add/Edit functionality. As a Georgia statewide exclusive, this tool allows our members to add listings to both FMLS and Georgia MLS simultaneously. And, for Brokers who have been paying separately for similar software, this free FMLS member-benefit will save you money while also saving your Agents and Administrative staff time.”

Remine offers a full MLS 2.0 platform for Agents and Clients, which includes PRO (a full front-end web and mobile platform for agents and clients), Docs+ (transaction management), Input, SSO, and Consumer Website.

“These new features are a fantastic addition to Remine’s MLS front-end software, which includes access to nationwide tax records. Our members have been using Remine Pro for over a year,” Crawford added. “The launch of the new Add/Edit tool gives FMLS members a single platform for property research using tax data, integrated online forms & e-Signature capability, and the ability to easily upload the new listing directly into FMLS. That eliminates the need for our members to use several piecemeal applications to engage with their buyers and sellers.”

“We are proud to support FMLS with their strategic growth plans and to deliver their members with a truly end-to-end experience,” said Jonathan Spinetto, COO and Co-Founder of Remine. “Our MLS 2.0 platform is modular, which allows our partners to have a custom solution that is optimal for their members.”

With Remine’s MLS 2.0 solutions, FMLS members can now write contracts, enter listings, and engage with their clients — all from one platform.

About FMLS

FMLS is the premier MLS and data services provider for real estate brokers and agents in Georgia. FMLS serves more than 47,000 real estate professionals with over 2,700 broker member offices.

About Remine

Remine is a real estate technology and data company that provides its “MLS 2.0” platform to 54 MLS markets representing 1.1 million real estate professionals in the U.S. From “search to keys,” Agents use Remine’s end-to-end platform to help clients buy, sell, rent and finance their homes. Remine is a leader in bringing digital transformation to the real estate transaction. The privately held company is headquartered in Northern Virginia.

