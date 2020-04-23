First American Financial Announces Shift of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Virtual Format

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that as a result of public health concerns arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, and to support the health and safety of our stockholders, employees and other stakeholders, First American’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders has been changed to a virtual-only meeting format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person. The date and time of the annual meeting remains Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. PDT.

As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting, stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2020, the record date, or those with a valid proxy from a bank, brokerage firm or similar organization that held our shares on the record date, are entitled to vote on the matters to be considered at the annual meeting. The items of business are the same as set forth in the 2020 notice of annual meeting and proxy statement dated March 31, 2020.

Stockholders who attend the virtual annual meeting by following the instructions below will have the opportunity to vote and submit questions or comments electronically during the meeting. Guests may access the virtual annual meeting in listen-only mode by visiting the meeting website at https://web.lumiagm.com/282526098. Guests will not be able to submit questions or view the stockholder list during the meeting and will only be able to vote with a legal proxy or EQ Shareowner Services control number as described below.

All stockholders are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card or voting instruction form stockholders previously received may continue to be used. Stockholders who have previously sent proxies, or voted via telephone or internet, do not need to take further action.

Meeting Attendance Instructions

Stockholders of record may attend, vote and submit questions at the annual meeting by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/282526098. Stockholders wishing to participate may sign in by entering the 11-digit EQ Shareowner Services control number included on their proxy card and entering the meeting code FAF2020 (case sensitive). During the meeting, stockholders may cast their vote by following the instructions on the virtual annual meeting website. They may also vote via telephone or internet as described in the proxy materials until the polls close.

If a stockholder holds shares in street name through a bank, broker or other nominee, they must obtain a control number in advance to attend and submit questions at the virtual annual meeting. This number differs from the one found on their voting instruction form. To obtain a control number, stockholders must follow the instructions provided by their bank, broker or other nominee. Once a new control number is obtained, they must follow the steps set forth above to access the virtual annual meeting website.

If a stockholder holds shares in street name, they also must obtain in advance a “legal proxy” from their bank, broker or other nominee to vote during the virtual annual meeting. To cast their vote during the meeting, they must follow the instructions on the virtual annual meeting website for completing an online ballot and submit the completed ballot along with a copy of their legal proxy via email. If they obtain a legal proxy but not a control number, they may access the virtual annual meeting as a guest by visiting the meeting website at https://web.lumiagm.com/282526098.

Other Meeting Information

Additional information about the annual meeting will be available on our website at www.firstam.com/proxymaterials and has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

Media Contact:

Marcus Ginnaty

Corporate Communications

First American Financial Corporation

(714) 250-3298

Investor Contact:

Craig Barberio

Investor Relations

First American Financial Corporation

(714) 250-5214