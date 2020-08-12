FireMon Appoints Brian Keets, Chief Revenue Officer, as Company Continues to Exceed Market Growth Expectations with 300% Growth

Keets to Drive Global Sales Expansion as Enterprises & Government Entities Turn to Network Security Policy Management to Enable Faster Digital Transformation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#automation--FireMon, the leading network security policy management company that brings visibility, control, agility and automation to enterprise cloud and hybrid network infrastructure, today announced it has appointed Brian Keets in the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Keets will assist the company in capitalizing on its extensive market growth, which has seen a +300% sequential growth in Q2 of 2020 over its first quarter, representing year-on-year growth of 48% while opening new opportunities for its unique agile approach to network security policy management in the era of hybrid cloud and software-defined networks.

“Brian joins us at a crucial time in our growth,” said Satin H. Mirchandani, President and CEO of FireMon. “As the only security vendor that offers continuous network security policy automation, dynamically securing everything from the physical firewall to the cloud under a single interface, we’re exceptionally well-positioned to help our customers accelerate their cloud, automation and digital transformation initiatives. With deep experience driving revenue growth through direct sales and strategic partner relationships, Brian is the ideal leader to help us capitalize on this opportunity. Moreover, with his decades of experience in the mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP) category, he can help our customers mature their security programs into mission-critical systems that are interoperable with broader enterprise-wide IT initiatives.”

In his role, Keets will work across the organization to identify revenue opportunities in current and emerging markets and drive new market expansion and margin optimization for partners and customers as they navigate the security challenges inherent to digital transformation and the cloud. Before joining FireMon, he served as CRO at business application software leader ETQ, where he was directly responsible for customer-facing operations, including sales, solution engineering, alliances, and the channel ecosystem. Prior to ETQ, he held a number of sales leadership roles with increasing responsibility at ERP software giant Epicor, contributing to strong growth and customer success that resulted in its 2011 purchase by Apax, and its subsequent $3.3 billion sale to KKR in 2016.

“I always want to work for the market leader in a category that is poised for explosive growth,” said Keets. “When the opportunity at FireMon arose, I knew it was the perfect fit. FireMon created the network security policy management space long before the category had a name. Since then, the company has continued to lead the category by allowing our customers to visualize and secure complex hybrid networks and automate critical workflows. In fact, FireMon is the only player in our market deemed critical to national security by the US Government. I’m excited to work with our team and our key partners to help more large enterprises and government entities enjoy the benefits of FireMon solutions.”

As part of its global go-to-market expansion, Keets joins FireMon on the heels of two executive appointments earlier in 2020 -- cybersecurity veteran Charles Gold as Chief Marketing Officer and recognized channel leader Andrew Warren as global Channel Chief.

Today FireMon serves more than 1,700 organizations worldwide with a set of solutions that help IT better deploy network security policy management to secure on-premise environments and the cloud. Its hybrid and multi-cloud approach is taken to market through a solid channel, and its focus on product innovation has not only helped the company remain relevant in an ever-changing market but has helped it fuel innovation and continuously reinvent itself to define and retain its market leadership.

About FireMon

FireMon is the #1 security policy management solution for hybrid cloud enterprises. FireMon delivers persistent network security for multi-cloud environments through a powerful fusion of real-time asset visibility, compliance, and automation. Since creating the first-ever network security policy management solution, FireMon has delivered command and control over complex network security infrastructures for more than 1,700 customers located in over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.firemon.com.

